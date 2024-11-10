Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,585,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 1,904,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,165. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

