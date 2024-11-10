Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.60. 710,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,967. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

