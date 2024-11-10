Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,805 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

