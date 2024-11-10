Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $72,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $398.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.09 and a fifty-two week high of $399.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

