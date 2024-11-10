Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 2,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

VWO stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

