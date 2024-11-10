B. Riley Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $6.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 56.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

