Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.45 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

