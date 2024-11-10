Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 541,373 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,373 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $32,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $63.73 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

