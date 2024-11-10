Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,832,000 after buying an additional 212,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after buying an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $232.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.84 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

