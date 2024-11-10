Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 52,522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

