Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 186.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $398.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $276.09 and a 52 week high of $399.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

