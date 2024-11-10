Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,593 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

