Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $39,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,270,842. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 28.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $134.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.18. 3,966,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,426. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.88 and a 1 year high of $611.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.