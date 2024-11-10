AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,864.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,864.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $160,150.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 6.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,988 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 54.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

