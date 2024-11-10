Avid Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.