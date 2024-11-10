Avid Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.56 and a 12-month high of $290.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

