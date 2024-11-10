Avid Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,606 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.0 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

