Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Sold by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,130,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $103.08 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

