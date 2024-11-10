Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 2,222 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,487 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 426,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,855 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,262,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 195,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.