Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,526 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

