Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

ISRG opened at $536.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $538.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.92 and a 200 day moving average of $451.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.