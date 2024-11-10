Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 122,749 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,082,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.