Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $440.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $338.77 and a one year high of $441.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.47.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.