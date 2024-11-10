Atria Investments Inc Has $36.20 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $795.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.35 and a fifty-two week high of $799.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

