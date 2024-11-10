Atria Investments Inc Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.20 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

