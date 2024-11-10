Atria Investments Inc Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

