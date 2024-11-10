Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.26 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Approximately 110,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 60,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

Atome Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -504.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.80.

Insider Activity at Atome

In related news, insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,597.24). In other Atome news, insider Richard Joseph Day purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,597.24). Also, insider Peter M. Levine sold 900,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($878,677.43). 63.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atome Company Profile

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

