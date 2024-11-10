Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

ATMU opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

