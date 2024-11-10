Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,782,974.84 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,970,069.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $22,140,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.