Assetmark Inc. Sells 12,606 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.69% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $54,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

