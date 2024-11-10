Assetmark Inc. Has $25.11 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Linde by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $459.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $390.38 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.60 and a 200-day moving average of $452.30.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.