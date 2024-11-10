Assetmark Inc. Buys 47,218 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after buying an additional 114,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

