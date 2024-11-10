Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.45 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $538.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.92 and its 200 day moving average is $451.73. The company has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

