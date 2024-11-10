Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. owned 2.18% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $3,039,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GMOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares. The company has a market cap of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

