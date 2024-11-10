Arvest Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $787,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $64.98. 18,268,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $67.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.