Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 4,746 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. 282,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.