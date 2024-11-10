Arvest Investments Inc. Has $43.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,975. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.