Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of TBLL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. 200,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $106.23.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

