Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 1.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 642,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDW opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

