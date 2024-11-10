ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. ARM also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Down 2.1 %

ARM stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,239. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. ARM has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.