Argus Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

QSR stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

