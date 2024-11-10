Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684,701 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $50,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.85. 1,887,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,058. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

