Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $24,246,000. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 116.1% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,265. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average is $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

