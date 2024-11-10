Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.12. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $269.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

