Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $166.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,129,000 after acquiring an additional 147,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.