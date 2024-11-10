Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $394,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,412.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $374,972.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $316,987.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,795 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

