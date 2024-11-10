ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136,596 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 6.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.73% of ANSYS worth $203,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $115,922,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $72,797,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $50,338,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.18 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.81 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

