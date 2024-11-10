ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $594-602 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.33 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.900-5.050 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.