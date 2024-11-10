Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $228.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,514.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,571 shares of company stock worth $403,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

