Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 505.06 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 515.70 ($6.71), with a volume of 5168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.03).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 549.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 563.37. The stock has a market cap of £213.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,243.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,341.46%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.